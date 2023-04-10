Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.