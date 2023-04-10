First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FR opened at $52.13 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.23%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

