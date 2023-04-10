FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FMC were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE FMC opened at $116.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.