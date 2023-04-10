FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.