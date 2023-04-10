Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Fortive Trading Down 0.5 %

Fortive stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

