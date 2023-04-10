Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $64.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

