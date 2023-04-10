Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 3,722 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

