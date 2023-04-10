Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genesco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GCO opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

