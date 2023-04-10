Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $162.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

