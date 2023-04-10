GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $108.90 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

