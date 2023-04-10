Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

