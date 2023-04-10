Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

