Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG Company Profile

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

