Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $16.31 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $843.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.43%. Research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.