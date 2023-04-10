Greenleaf Trust Acquires 7,354 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

