Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Stellantis



Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

