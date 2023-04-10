Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,632 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

