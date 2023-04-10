Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 11,047 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,898,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,586,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after purchasing an additional 275,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,577,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

