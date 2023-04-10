Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 3,331 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,114 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1,206.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.29) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

