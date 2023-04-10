Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 3,331 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,114 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1,206.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of National Grid stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
National Grid Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.