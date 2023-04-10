Greenleaf Trust Buys New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

