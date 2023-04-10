Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 10,398 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 4,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $14.48 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

