Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 10,901 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $492.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.24.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

