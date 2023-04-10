Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 17,802 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $309.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

