Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,996.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

