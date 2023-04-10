Greenleaf Trust Has $170,000 Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

