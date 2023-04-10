Greenleaf Trust Has $207,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

