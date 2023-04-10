Greenleaf Trust Has $51,000 Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nomura were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $3.79 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

