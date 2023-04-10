Greenleaf Trust Has $51,000 Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nomura were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Price Performance

NMR stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.