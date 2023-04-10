Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

