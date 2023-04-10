Greenleaf Trust Invests $109,000 in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

