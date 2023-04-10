Greenleaf Trust Invests $112,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 570.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 915,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 774,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

GT opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

