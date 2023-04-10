Greenleaf Trust Invests $124,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 584,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

