Greenleaf Trust Invests $201,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,860 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HI opened at $43.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

