Greenleaf Trust Invests $204,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.