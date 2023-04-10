Greenleaf Trust Invests $204,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.