Greenleaf Trust Invests $207,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Company Profile

NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.72 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.