Greenleaf Trust Invests $29,000 in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RLX Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RLX Technology by 42.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

