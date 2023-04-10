Greenleaf Trust Makes New $116,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,200,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 476,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $14.48 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.