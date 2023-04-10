Greenleaf Trust Makes New $124,000 Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 279,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,776 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 195.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

