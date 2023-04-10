Greenleaf Trust Makes New $202,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $228.71 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

