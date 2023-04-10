Greenleaf Trust Makes New $67,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.