Greenleaf Trust Makes New $90,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,981,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

