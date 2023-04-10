Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

