Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Plains GP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

