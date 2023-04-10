Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $309.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.82.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

