Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX opened at $2.88 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

