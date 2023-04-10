Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,184,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.4 %

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of STLA opened at $17.65 on Monday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Stellantis Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

