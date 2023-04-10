Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 171,311 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,033,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 432,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 550,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.24. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.