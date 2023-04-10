Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $63.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

