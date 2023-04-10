Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,632 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $46,322,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

NYSE:STM opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

